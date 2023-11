You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The role of early life origin B cells in adult immunity HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The adult immune system is a mosaic of short-lived cells that are continuously replenished by ongoing hematopoiesis and self-sustaining cells that originated from times long gone. Using lineage tracing mediated by CD79aCreERT2 induced at various time points during ontogeny we have identified a neonatal wave of B cell output that is remarkably well preserved into adulthood. In addition to B-1 cells, early-life time-stamped B cells contributed substantially to IgA plasma cells. These were actively maintained by B cell memory within gut chronic germinal centers and contained commensal microbiota reactivity. Interestingly, neonatal rotavirus infection recruited IgA clones that were distinct from those arising by infecting adult mice. Thus, early life imprinting uniquely shapes adult B cell memory. To deduce the functional role of neonatally imprinted B cells in the adult we are currently assessing the immunological impact of ablating the entire layer of time-stamped B cells. Our preliminary results reveal a surprising effect. Author: Joan Yuan Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes