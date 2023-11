You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Immune evasion of stem cells in health and cancer HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Agudo lab is focused on the study of immune evasion of stem cells in both autoimmunity and cancer. Our goal is to identify targets to protect tissues for regeneration as well as mechanisms to ensure effective responses to immunotherapy in cancer patients. Dr. Agudo has recently discovered a population of quiescent cancer stem cells in breast cancer that survive during T cell attack and lead to resistance to immunotherapy. Author: Judith Agudo Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes