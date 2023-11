You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

INCLUDE Project: Investigator's Meeting Air date: Monday, April 15, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The INCLUDE (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) Project will convene leaders in the field of Down syndrome research to advance our understanding of conditions that affect individuals with Down syndrome and the general population, such as Alzheimer’s disease/dementia, autism, cataracts, celiac disease, congenital heart disease, sleep apnea and diabetes. Author: NIH-funded investigators Runtime: 8 hours