NIH ProtIG Seminar by Dr. Lisa Jenkins: Investigation of the Non-Antiviral Effects of an HIV Zinc Finger Inhibitor: Application of Mass Spectrometry to Off-Target Effects Air date: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Over the last several years, a class of small molecule inhibitors of the HIV nucleocapsid protein NCp7 have been developed based upon an S-acyl-2-mercaptobenzamide thioester (SAMT) scaffold. These inhibitors covalently modify the zinc-binding domains of NCp7 in vitro and in cells. We have used mass spectrometry to investigate the mechanism of viral inactivation of NC and Gag by SAMT, identifying multiple sites of covalent modification that resulted from SAMT reaction. Recently, we have found that combination of SAMT-247 formulated as a microbicide with a vaccine provided a high degree of protection from viral infection in a rhesus macaque model. These studies suggest that this activity is not exclusively due to inhibition of NCp7 but also to effects on host targets as well. Several proteomics approaches have been used to investigate what those targets could be, including thermal proteome profiling and analysis of reaction sites on a global level. These experiments have revealed new targets for SAMT-247 and novel therapeutic modalities beyond HIV prevention and treatment. Author: NIH ProtIG Runtime: 1 hour