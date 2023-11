This seminar, hosted by the NIH Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity (COSWD), will feature a panel sharing data and perspectives on the critical role of Research-Active Institutions (RAIs) in enhancing the diversity of the scientific workforce. Panelists will also discuss how NIH and other funders might better partner with and support these institutions in enhancing their impact.





For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/science-diversity/swd-seminar-series-research-active-november