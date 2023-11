You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

State of the Science of Pediatric Palliative Care Conference Air date: Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: It is estimated that in the United States 74,000 children are living with serious illness. Palliative care is an interdisciplinary approach of specialized medical care for those living with serious illness. This care focuses on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of serious illness for the patient, their family, and their community. This conference will provide a deep understanding of the state of the science of pediatric palliative care. Speakers will share a summary of current research and a careful analysis of the gaps and opportunities for research in maternal, perinatal, infant, child and adolescent patients with serious illness. Cross-cutting themes of health equity, ethics, and the challenges of caring for children with medical complexity will be featured. Attendees will engage in interactive, thought-provoking sessions from leaders in the field of pediatric palliative medicine. Author: Various speakers Runtime: 4 hours