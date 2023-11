You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NLM Science, Technology, and Society Lecture with Meredith Broussard Air date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET, the National Library of Medicine (NLM) is hosting its fourth annual Lecture on Science, Technology, and Society with a talk from Meredith Broussard. Meredith Broussard is an associate professor at New York University. Her books include More Than a Glitch: Confronting Race, Gender, and Ability Bias in Tech, and Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World. She appears in the Emmy-nominated documentary “Coded Bias” on Netflix. Author: Meredith Broussard Runtime: 1 hour