You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

3rd Annual Emotional Well-Being Investigator Meeting Air date: Monday, March 18, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This annual Emotional Well-Being investigator meeting, supported by NCCIH, NIA, and NICHD, will provide the networks a chance to share their efforts in advancing the science of emotional well-being and to discuss remaining research gaps and opportunities. The meeting’s open session will feature brief showcases by each of the six networks: M3EWB, Plasticity of Well-Being, EMOT-ECON, NEW-B, NEW Brain Aging, and FAM-NET. The open session will also feature a keynote presentation (James J Gross to confirm). The closed session will include brainstorming on topics of measurement, mechanisms, and biomarker development, presentations by pilot project awardees, and an introduction to the MEB Initiative. Author: NCCIH, NIA, NICHD Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes