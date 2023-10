You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH-FDA COVID-19 SIG Lecture: From Second Thoughts on the Germ Theory to a Gull-Blown Host Theory. Air date: Thursday, November 2, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Casanova is a professor, senior attending physician, and head of the St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases at The Rockefeller University, as well as a visiting professor at the Necker Hospital for Sick Children, University of Paris.The COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group (SIG) lecture series was initiated in 2020 to facilitate communication of the ongoing scientific research to understand SARS-CoV-2 and treat COVID-19. Invited speakers share the latest research on a broad range of topics, including clinical findings, therapeutics, basic biology, epidemiology, and public health research.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/ Author: Jean Laurent Casanova M.D., Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour