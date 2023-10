You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Assailed at Home; Champions Abroad: The ACNM’s Push for Maternal Healthcare Advancements in Nigeria Air date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In 1982, the American College of Nurse Midwives (ACNM) created a Special Projects Section (SPS) whose goal was to combat deteriorating maternal and infant health, improve the lives of women, and advance the field of midwifery. By the late 1980s, the SPS adopted an increasingly international focus with notable Safe Motherhood projects in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya aimed at combating maternal deaths, promoting family planning services, and strengthening midwifery programs. At the backdrop of these international projects was a maternal healthcare crisis in the US and a sustained rift between nurse-midwives and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) over the legality, scope, and practice of midwifery in America. Drawing from multiple sources, notably the NLM’s extensive collection on the American College of Nurse-Midwives, I examine the ACNM’s maternal and reproductive health advocacy work in Nigeria during the 1980s and 1990s while fighting for autonomy, recognition, and better maternal welfare policies at home. Author: Ogechukwu Williams, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Department of Medical Humanities Creighton University, and 2022 NLM Michael E. DeBakey Fellow Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes