You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Visionary Technology: Exploring Eyeglasses and Impairment in the NLM’s Collections Air date: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join Dr. Rachael Gillibrand as she explores the connections between eye impairments and the creation of eyeglasses, using the collections of the National Library of Medicine (NLM). The talk will highlight items from her 'ocular impairment' resource collection, accessible through the Medical Heritage Library, as well as materials used in her forthcoming book on premodern disability. Together, we will dive into the pages of historical texts, including Guy de Chauliac's Chyrurgia, Bartholomeus Anglicus' De proprietatibus rerum and the writings of Ambroise Paré, to explore how ocular health has influenced the design of eyeglasses throughout history. Author: Rachael Gillibrand, PhD, University of Leeds Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes