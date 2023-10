You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Single IRB Model at the NIH: Principles, Processes, and Pitfalls HHS Only Air date: Thursday, November 2, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speakers for this presentation are Jeffrey Rollins BS, CCRP, CIP who is sIRB Team Lead in the NIH Office of IRB Operations (IRBO) and Shirley Rojas MA (Oxf), MA (Lond), PgDL, LPC who is the IRBO Reliance Specialist. The objectives that Shirley and Jeff have for this session are as follows: Provide a refresher on Single Institutional Review Board (sIRB) review principles

Describe current processes for NIH study teams when:

NIH is the Reviewing IRB



NIH is relying on an External IRB

Discuss best practices for avoiding common pitfalls when working with an sIRB Author: Jeffrey Rollins and Shirley Rojas Runtime: 1 hour