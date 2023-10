You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Trans-NIH CVI Workshop: Roadmap to Consensus and Building Awareness Air date: Friday, November 17, 2023, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In partnership with the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (NINDS), and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the National Eye Institute (NEI) is hosting the Trans-NIH CVI Workshop: Roadmap to Consensus and Building Awareness on November 17th, 2023. This workshop is designed to promote a consensus on diagnostics and begin preparations for building a research registry.



For more information go to https://www.nei.nih.gov/events/cvi-workshop Author: National Eye Institute Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes