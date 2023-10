You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 Global Mental Health Conference: Research Without Borders Air date: Monday, October 30, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 12th Global Mental Health Research without Borders Conference brings together researchers, innovators, and other scholars from around the globe to highlight findings from cutting-edge science and explore new opportunities for groundbreaking research. The 2023 Conference will be held in person. However, selected events may be live-streamed or recorded. Please note that live streaming is not guaranteed for all sessions. We apologize for any difficulties this might pose to those planning to attend remotely.



For more information go to https://www.gmhconference.com/registration/ Author: Leonardo Cubillos Runtime: 10 hours