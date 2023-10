Description:

The workshop “Music as Medicine: The Science and Clinical Practice,” taking place December 14–15, 2023, aims to highlight accomplishments from the last 6 years in advancing scientific research on music and health, develop a blueprint for the next phase of research, and further build the research community. The workshop is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and jointly organized by NIH, the NEA, the Renée Fleming Foundation, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The workshop is cochaired by Dr. Francis Collins, former NIH director, and Ms. Renée Fleming, the renowned soprano and arts and health advocate, both of whom will deliver keynote speeches.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/music-as-medicine-the-science-and-clinical-practice