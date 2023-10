You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH-FNIH Workshop on the Future of Regenerative Medicine and Cell-based therapies Air date: Monday, November 6, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cellular Regenerative therapy seeks to treat diseases, restore normal cellular and organ structure and function, and provide long-standing benefits to patients using products such as pluripotent stem cells, engineered biomaterials and gene editing. The issues for use of these products include determining the quantity of supportive preclinical evidence needed prior to patient treatment, understanding the clinical information that should be captured, and production of quality product fit-for purpose – all in the context of an appropriate regulatory paradigm that facilitates patient access to safe and effective therapeutic products. This 2-day workshop aims to understand the experiences of investigators (RMIP and others) with RM research projects, to identify activities that will help accelerate collaborative research and regulation, and to refine topics for inclusion in a potential public-private partnership effort focused on cellular therapies within the Accelerating Medicines Partnership through the Foundation for NIH. Through this collective task with experts from government, research, and industry, it will lay the groundwork for collaboration across NIH Institutes & Centers and other federal agencies in translational research, manufacture and regulation of cell-based therapies Author: Dr. Lindsey A. Criswell, Dr. Anthony Oro, Dr. Michael F. Chiang Runtime: 9 hours