40 Years of Cancer Epigenetics Symposium Air date: Friday, October 20, 2023, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Forty years ago, Drs. Andrew Feinberg and Bert Vogelstein observed that levels of DNA methylation, an epigenetic modification now known as a critical modulator of gene expression, were significantly reduced in cancer cells when compared to normal cells. This landmark discovery is considered by many to be the birth of the field of cancer epigenetics. Since that time, this transformational research area has exploded and there no doubt regarding the importance of these phenomena. There have been foundational studies leading to groundbreaking discoveries that span benchtop to bedside. Cancer therapeutics that target epigenetic modifiers have become commonplace. The goal of this symposium is to celebrate the achievements in the field of cancer epigenetics for the past 40 years, highlighting impactful research and discoveries by outstanding scientists intimately involved in this research area. This symposium is extremely relevant to the mission of the NCI – Division of Cancer Biology (DCB), which is to ensure continuity and stability in basic cancer research while encouraging and facilitating the emergence of new ideas, concepts, and technologies.



For more information go to https://events.cancer.gov/nci/cancer_epigenetics_symposium