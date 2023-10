You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS NIH Director's Lecture: Phyllis C. Zee, M.D., Ph.D. Air date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: At Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Dr. Phyllis C. Zee is professor of Neurobiology, Benjamin and Virginia T. Boshes Professor in Neurology, and chief of the Division of Sleep Medicine. She also serves as director of the Center for Circadian and Sleep Medicine, where she oversees an interdisciplinary program in basic and translational sleep and circadian rhythm research; findings from her team have paved the way for innovative approaches to improve sleep and circadian health. A central theme of Dr. Zee’s research program is understanding the role of circadian-sleep interactions on the expression and development of cardiometabolic and neurologic disorders. Dr. Zee’s research has focused on the effects of age and neurodegeneration on sleep and circadian rhythms and pathophysiology of circadian sleep-wake disorders. Dr. Zee also has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed original articles, literature reviews, and book chapters on the topics of sleep, circadian rhythms, and sleep-wake disorders. She has trained over 50 pre- and post-doctoral students and has mentored numerous faculty members.



Runtime: 1 hour