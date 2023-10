You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

WALS Lecture: Laura Niedernhofer Ph.D. Air date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Laura Niedernhofer joined the University of Minnesota in July 2018 to direct the new Institute on the Biology of Aging & Metabolism ;(external link)(iBAM) and Medical Discovery Team on the Biology of Aging. She is also a Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics at UMN. Dr. Niedernhofer’s expertise is in DNA damage and repair, genome instability disorders, cellular senescence and aging. Her research program is centered on studying fundamental mechanisms of aging and developing therapeutics to target them. Her research program implements a murine model of a human progeroid syndrome caused by a defect in DNA repair. She contributed to the discovery of a new class of drugs called senolytics. Laura has served on study section for NCI, NIEHS and NIA. She has been awarded for research in aging, cancer and environmental health science.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/nih-directors-wednesday-afternoon-lecture-series-2023-2024/wals-lecture-laura-niedernhofer Author: OIR Runtime: 1 hour