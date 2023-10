You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Understanding and Addressing the Health Impacts of Online Abuse and Harassment Workshop Air date: Friday, December 8, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The White House Task to Address Online Harassment and Abuse was established via Presidential Memorandum on June 16, 2022 to address online harassment and abuse, specifically technology-facilitated gender-based violence. In consultation with survivors, advocates, educators, experts from diverse fields, and the private sector, the Task Force will develop specific recommendations to improve prevention, response, and protection efforts through programs and policies in the United States and globally. As part of this effort, NIH will host a scientific workshop to identify gaps, opportunities, and challenges in advancing a research agenda to better understand the clinical, health, and developmental impacts of online harassment and abuse and develop innovative prevention and intervention efforts.



For more information go to https://obssr.od.nih.gov/news-and-events/events/understanding-and-addressing-health-impacts-online-abuse-and-harassment Author: Dr. Tara A. Schwetz Runtime: 3 hours