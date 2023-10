You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIDCD Dissemination & Implementation Science (D&I) in Communication Disorders Virtual Workshop Air date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) is sponsoring a virtual workshop to explore how to move NIDCD research into practice and to inform policy more efficiently via Dissemination and Implementation Science (D&I). The goals of the workshop are to: Bring together NIDCD and D&I scientists to define the current state of D&I research in NIDCD mission areas as a whole Identify research needs and opportunities faced by individual researchers in conducting D&I research across NIDCD mission areas Understand how we can work collectively as a field to build capacity to conduct and sustain D&I research across NIDCD mission areas For more information go to https://nih.zoomgov.com/j/1600218287 Author: Holly Storkel Runtime: 5 hours