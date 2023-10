You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Engage Workshop NIH Only Air date: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Goals and Key Audience: Audience In between – First day will be presentations to larger group; second day will be discussion among smaller group

Invitation - Speakers and certain participants

Targeted NHLBI groups, Open Across NHLBI

As far as the general public at large, willing to discuss but most likely not, would open to specific groups that the planning team currently works with. Goals and Key outcomes Author: Sue Hero Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes