You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Rare Disease Day at NIH 2024 Air date: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Rare diseases affect an estimated 30 million people in the United States. On February 29, 2024, NIH will host its annual Rare Disease Day event to raise awareness about these disorders, the people they affect, and NIH collaborations that advance research for new treatments. Sponsored by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and the NIH Clinical Center, the event will feature panel discussions, rare diseases stories, and more. Participants can share their thoughts, photos, and experiences via social media using the hashtag #RDDNIH.



For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/rdd Author: NIH NCATS and NIH Clinical Center Runtime: 8 hours