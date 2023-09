You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OHSRP Education Series-Considerations for Informed Consent in Cell and Gene Therapy Trials Air date: Thursday, October 5, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speaker for this presentation is Daniel Kavanagh, PhD, RAC (Regulatory Affairs Certification). He is Senior Scientific Advisor, Gene Therapy, Vaccines, and Biologics at WCG where he serves as a scientific and regulatory lead for gene transfer research. Prior to joining WCG, he was Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Vice Chair of the MGH-Brigham Institutional Biosafety Committee.



During this session, Dr. Kavanagh will address the following questions:

• When a clinical trial involves gene therapy / human gene transfer research, what aspects of the informed consent process require special attention?

• What issues pose special challenges for adult and pediatric participants?

• How can IRBs and Institutional Biosafety Committees collaborate most effectively in this area?

• How can participant viewpoints be engaged to improve the process? Author: Daniel Kavanagh, PhD, RAC Runtime: 1 hour