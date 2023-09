You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Research and Innovation Translation Partnerships In Point of Care Technologies Conference and Technology Showcase Air date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The conference will bring together researchers, technology developers, clinicians, and industry partners from all NIBIB Point of Care Technology Network (POCTRN) centers, regulatory administrators, non-government organization (NGO) leaders, and investors network to discuss complementary expertise and resources to accelerate point-of-care and home-based diagnostic technology innovation, validation, and commercialization.



For more information go to https://www.nibib.nih.gov/news-events/meetings-events/research-and-innovation-translation-partnerships-point-care-technologies-conference-and-technology-showcase Author: NIBIB Runtime: 9 hours