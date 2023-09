You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2nd Annual NIH Investigator Meeting on Interoception Research Air date: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This investigator meeting, hosted by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), on November 11, 2023, will highlight recent advances in interoception research as relevant to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Blueprint for Neuroscience Functional Neural Circuits of Interoception Initiative. The meeting is being held in-person at the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland. The talks will be streamed on NIH VideoCast, however the poster presentations will not be viewable online. Invited speakers will focus on basic and human subject research related to functional neural circuit analysis of interoception. The overall goal of this investigator meeting is to review the recent scientific advances on interoception research, facilitate the building of collaborations, and brainstorm future research. This event will feature a keynote speech on cutting-edge behavioral analysis relevant to interoception, followed by selected junior investigator flash talk presentations. The meeting will have two additional scientific sessions on recent advances on the neural connections between the brain and one internal organ system or multiple internal organ systems through vagal, spinal, and humoral pathways. In addition, the event will feature 20 selected poster presentations from in-person attendees.



For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/2nd-annual-nih-investigator-meeting-for-interoception-research Author: NCCIH Runtime: 8 hours