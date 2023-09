You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CCR Grand Rounds: Big Data Approaches to Study Intercellular Signaling During Tumor Immune Evasion Air date: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

CCR Grand Rounds "Big Data Approaches to Study Intercellular Signaling During Tumor Immune Evasion" Peng Jiang, Ph.D. Stadtman Investigator Cancer Data Science Laboratory Center for Cancer Research, NCI Friday, September 29, 2023 12:00–1:00 p.m. Lipsett Amphitheater Dr. Peng Jiang started his research program at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in July 2019. His lab focuses on developing big data and artificial intelligence frameworks to identify biomarkers and new therapeutic approaches for cancer immunotherapies in solid tumors. Before joining NCI, he finished his postdoctoral training at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard University. During his postdoctoral research, Dr. Jiang developed computational frameworks that repurposed public domain data to identify biomarkers and regulators of cancer immunotherapy resistance. Notably, his computational model TIDE revealed that cancer cells could utilize the self-protection strategy of cytotoxic lymphocytes to resist lymphocyte killing under immune checkpoint blockade. Dr. Jiang finished his Ph.D. in the Department of Computer Science & Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics at Princeton University, and completed his undergraduate study with the highest national honors at the Department of Computer Science at Tsinghua University. He is a recipient of the NCI K99 Pathway to Independence Award, the Scholar-In-Training Award of the American Association of Cancer Research, the Technology Innovation Award of the Cancer Research Institute and the NCI Director's Award for Data Science.