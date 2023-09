You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health - October 2023 Air date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 59th Meeting of the NIH Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health (ACRWH) will provide a forum for ACRWH members to give advice and make recommendations on priority issues affecting women's health and sex differences research. The NIH Revitalization Act of 1993 established the Advisory Committee on Research on Women's Health (ACRWH), a Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) committee, to give advice and make recommendations on priority issues affecting women's health and sex differences research. ACRWH members are selected from among physicians, practitioners, scientists, and other health professionals who are not federal employees. The ACRWH's responsibilities are to: • Advise the ORWH director on appropriate NIH research activities in women's health • Review the women's health research portfolio for NIH • Survey goals for scientific career development • Assess inclusion of women and minorities in NIH clinical research



For more information go to https://orwh.od.nih.gov/about/newsroom/events/59th-meeting-of-advisory-committee-on-research-on-womens-health Author: ORWH, NIH Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes