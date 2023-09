You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Cognitive Aging Summit IV (Day 2) Air date: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The fourth Cognitive Aging Summit will be held March 20-21, 2024, in Bethesda, Maryland. The Summit will feature presentations and discussion on promising areas of research into age-related brain and cognitive changes, with a special focus on precision aging and brain health; individual differences in cognitive performance, brain function, and adaptation and the factors that drive these differences; the design of prevention and intervention trials in the context of precision health. The two-day meeting will build on priorities and research directions identified at previous Cognitive Aging Summits. The Summit is convened by the NIA and made possible by the McKnight Brain Research Foundation through a generous grant to the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health.



For more information go to https://www.nia.nih.gov/research/dn/cognitive-aging-summit-iv Author: FNIH, NIA, and McKnight Brain Research Foundation Runtime: 4 hours