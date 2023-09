You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Sickle Cell in Focus 2023 (Day 1) Air date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: SCiF is a free, two-day, intensive, educational update on sickle cell disease. The conference attracts a wide audience of clinicians, academics and other healthcare professionals involved in sickle cell disease research from around the world, as well as patients and their families. Over two days, this year’s conference will address the multifactorial aspects of sickle cell disease and foster the exchange of the latest scientific and clinical information related to sickle cell disease through innovative seminars and interactive panel debates. At SCiF, you will have the opportunity to learn from renowned experts, participate in engaging discussions, and network with fellow attendees who share your passion for sickle cell research and advocacy.



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/events/2023/sickle-cell-focus-2023 Author: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, MOH Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes