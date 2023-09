You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIDCD Director’s Seminar Series: Advancing the Science of Communication to Improve Lives – “From Data Sets to Data Platforms to Data Ecosystems: The Emerging Landscape of Collaborative Cross-Disease Discovery and Accelerated Clinical Translation” Air date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 10:00:00 AM

Adam Resnick, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Data-Driven Discovery in Biomedicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, will deliver a talk titled "From Data Sets to Data Platforms to Data Ecosystems: The Emerging Landscape of Collaborative Cross-Disease Discovery and Accelerated Clinical Translation." The presentation is part of the NIDCD Director's Seminar Series: Advancing the Science of Communication to Improve Lives. Following Dr. Resnick's presentation, a moderated discussion will be held with invited NIH scientists. The NIDCD Director's Seminar Series features next-generation research that advances the science of hearing, balance, taste, smell, voice, speech, and language. Seminar topics are designed to align with the themes and priorities of the 2023-2027 NIDCD Strategic Plan, including innovations with the potential to improve the lives of people with hearing loss and communication disorders.



For more information go to https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/news/events/nidcd-directors-seminar-series-advancing-science-communication-improve-lives Author: Adam Resnick, Ph.D., Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes