NIH-FDA COVID-19 SIG: NIH RECOVER Initiative: Early Findings and Other Emerging Long COVID Science Air date: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Clinton Wright, M.D., M.S., is the director of the Division of Clinical Research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) and serves as the senior oversight committee co-chair designee for NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) initiative. His talk today will include an overview of the RECOVER initiative and it’s goal of learning about the long-term effects of COVID. He will also discuss early findings from RECOVER, as well as other emerging Long COVID research. Author: Clinton Wright, M.D., M.S., NINDS, NIH Runtime: 1 hour