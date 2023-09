You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Women Scientific Advisors: The Power of Allyship and Gender Partnership Air date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 3:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH WSA are hosting two speakers on September 20th as part of the NIH Research Festival and for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the WSA. The speakers are the authors of the books: Good Guys: How Men Can Be Better Allies for Women in the Workplace Athena Rising: How and Why Men Should Mentor Women. by David Smith and Brad Johnson



For more information go to https://researchfestival.nih.gov/2023/general-schedule-events