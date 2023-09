You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Innovating for Inclusion: Making Clinical Research More Diverse Air date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute on Aging is hosting the Innovating for Inclusion: Making Clinical Research More Diverse webinar on October 31st from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. The webinar will feature speakers from the National Institute on Aging, the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, and a participant who is currently enrolled in a clinical trial. Speakers will highlight opportunities and resources that support the inclusion of more diverse participants in dementia research. NIA’s speaker: Jeanne Jarvis-Gibson, Wisconsin ADRC speakers: Shenikqua Bouges and Taryn James, Clinical participant. Author: NIA, NIH Runtime: 45 minutes