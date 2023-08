You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Ethical & Regulatory Aspects of Clinical Research Session 4: Incidental Findings/Return of Results/Inclusion of Native Populations Air date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Department of Bioethics offers this seven week course annually each fall. The course is designed to provide an overview of the important issues in the ethics of human subject research for clinical investigators and others who participate in the conduct of research and is open to the entire NIH community as well as to those from outside NIH. Topics include the history of human subject research ethics, principles and guidelines, study design, subject recruitment, informed consent, and international research. The course is open to the entire NIH community as well as to those from outside NIH. The recommended textbook is Ethical and Regulatory Aspects of Clinical Research, edited by Emanuel et al (Johns Hopkins University Press). The course is taught by guest faculty and faculty members from the National Institutes of Health. This is a required academic program for Bioethics fellows.



For more information go to https://www.bioethics.nih.gov/courses/ethical-regulatory-aspects.shtml Author: Benjamin Berkman, JD, MPH; Leila Jamal, PhD, ScM, CGC; Katrina Claw, PhD Runtime: 3 hours