National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee - September 2023

September 22, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Asthma Education and Prevention Program (NAEPP) was initiated in 1989 to address the growing national health problem of asthma, which remains a significant problem today. According to the latest data, nearly 25 million people in the United States, including more than 6 million children, have asthma. The National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Coordinating Committee (NAEPPCC) provides a venue for convening diverse stakeholders with an interest in improving asthma management in the context of current standards of care. The goals of the NAEPPCC are to: Raise awareness among patients, health professionals, and the public that asthma is a serious chronic condition. Ensure the recognition of the signs and symptoms of asthma by patients, families, and the public and the appropriate diagnosis by health professionals. Ensure effective control of asthma by encouraging a partnership among patients, physicians, and other health professionals through modern treatment and education programs. Enhance the quality of life for patients with asthma, reduce the burden of asthma, and reduce the number of asthma-related deaths. To accomplish these goals, the NAEPPCC oversees the development of asthma guidelines, creates tools and materials to put the guidelines into practice, coordinates federal asthma-related activities, and builds partnerships. The membership of the NAEPPCC, a federal asthma advisory committee, comprises representatives from federal agencies, medical associations, voluntary health organizations, and community programs and seeks to educate patients, health professionals, and the public.



https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/science/national-asthma-education-and-prevention-program-coordinating-committee-naeppcc