Centering Communities in Dissemination Research to Promote Health Equity Air date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Dissemination refers to the process of sharing research findings with multiple partners, including researchers, healthcare providers, community representatives, and government officials. Dissemination strategies aim to spread health knowledge from evidence and evidence-based interventions to specific populations with the goal of improving their health and wellbeing. Appropriate, timely and meaningful community engagement and participation are key to the success of dissemination research that aims to reduce health disparities. The objective of this workshop is to bring together multiple partners, including researchers, healthcare providers, community representatives, and government officials to explore how each of the three key elements of dissemination research can be appropriately and effectively centered around communities. 1. Knowing the Audience - planning and outreach phase 2. Framing the message - content development phase 3. Bi-directional information dissemination - follow-up and feedback phase The workshop is open to the public and will be recorded.