Emergency Preparedness for Investigators – Panel Discussion HHS Only Air date: Thursday, September 7, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The focus of this presentation is to give investigators a high-level overview of what might happen to their research in an emergency. It is intended to help them think about ways they can plan to keep their participants safe during and immediately following an emergency. The session will include information about how to prepare participants and how to work with others (e.g., Sponsors, CC Pharmacy, Monitors and the IRB). Panel Presenters: OHSRP: Heather Bridge OD Division of Emergency Management: Aaron Salter ORSC: Astrid Smith and Arman Sabet-Kashani CC Pharmacy: Paula Barton Mann Author: Heather Bridge, Aaron Salter, Astrid Smith, Arman Sabet-Kashani and Paula Barton Mann Runtime: 1 hour