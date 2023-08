You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

GVIRF Webinar: Vaccine Adjuvants for Global Health Air date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The biennial Global Vaccine and Immunization Research Forum (GVIRF) and the associated GVIRF webinar series are global convenings that bring together the entire Vaccine and Immunization Research community, from basic immunology to implementation research, and from low to high income countries to address research challenges, innovations, and opportunities to facilitate vaccine research and development and maximize the benefit of immunization. Both the GVIRF and the webinars are co-organized by the US National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Health Organization, with the objective to facilitate progresses towards the final strategic goal of Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030). This webinar is to discuss issues related to global demands for and research and development of vaccine adjuvants, as well as to facilitate global access to novel and new adjuvants and formulation technologies for vaccine developers.



Author: NIAID, NIH Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes