You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Advancing Cardiovascular Health Equity Through Culture-Centered Dietary Interventions: Research Gaps and Opportunities Air date: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Goals and Key Audience: Objectives: 1. Identify gaps and opportunities for research on the cultural adaptation of evidence-based dietary approaches (e.g., DASH and Mediterranean Diet) to address diet-related diseases in racial/ethnic populations; 2. Understand dietary acculturation and its influence on the development and effectiveness of dietary interventions among diverse immigrant populations; 3. Interrogate the influence of dietary acculturation on the gut microbiome, and understand gut microbiome response to traditional and evidence-based diets. Need and Justification: Adherence to evidence-based dietary approaches, such as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and Mediterranean diet, is associated with a multitude of health benefits, including lowered blood pressure, improved lipid profiles, reduced cardiovascular disease (CVD) incidence, and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes.1-5 Also, adherence to healthy dietary patterns is associated with decrease risk for several cancers and cancer mortality. 6, 7 Yet, the strength of these associations varies by race and ethnicity, though results have been inconsistent; and there are racial and ethnic differences in adherence to these dietary patterns.8-14 These data underscore the notion of diet as a cultural element that is influenced by, among other things, food access, environmental factors (e.g., climate change that may adversely affect certain subgroups of the population), belief systems, history, racial/ethnic identity, and migration. Culture-centered approaches are critical for improving adherence to healthy dietary patterns, and therefore diet-related diseases across racial and ethnic groups. Author: NIH Runtime: 5 hours