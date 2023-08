You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

HDIG Workshop NIH Research Festival Air date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Race and ethnicity are social constructs – meaning they were created for social and political reasons and do not accurately reflect inherent differences in human biology. The existence of racial and ethnic categories is closely linked to United States history. They are also conflated with cultures that people identify with and share, but often group together people with diverse cultural heritages. Meanwhile, self-identified race and ethnicity can be incongruent with socially assigned race and ethnicity, and how individuals are being treated in society appears to depend on socially assigned race and ethnicity. To add further complexity, “genetic ancestry” is often used in the scientific literature in a manner that might appear to justify a biological conception of race. How do these different dimensions of race and ethnicity fit together? How do we measure each of these dimensions? This workshop will present a panel of speakers to discuss these issues, with reserved time for open dialogue with the audience on these topics.



For more information go to https://researchfestival.nih.gov/2023/concurrent-workshops-0 Author: NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes