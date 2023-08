You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIAMS Coalition Outreach and Education Meeting - September 2023 Air date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The biennial NIAMS Coalition Outreach and Education Meeting provides a forum for our Coalition members to share best practices with each other on the importance of connecting science to the public, while gaining a better understanding of how the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the NIAMS function. The day-long event is designed to share the latest research advances and related developments, and to foster dialogue on the future path and directions of NIAMS-funded research. The target audience for this event is the NIAMS Coalition, an independent consortium of about 100 professional and voluntary organizations that raise awareness about NIAMS research. They serve as the voices of the patients and professionals for whom NIAMS works. Author: NIAMS, NIH Runtime: 5 hours, 15 minutes