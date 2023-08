You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NLP SIG Lecture - Fairness in Search Air date: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Bio: Ellen Voorhees is a Fellow at the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). For most of her tenure at NIST she managed the Text REtrieval Conference (TREC) project, a project that develops the infrastructure required for large-scale evaluation of search engines and other information access technology. Currently she is examining how best to bring the benefits of large-scale community evaluations to bear on the problems of trustworthy AI. Voorhees' general research focuses on developing and validating appropriate evaluation schemes to measure system effectiveness for diverse user tasks. Author: Ellen Voorhees, NIST Runtime: 1 hour