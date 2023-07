You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 NIH CFC Fall Charity Fair and IC Directors Challenge NIH Only Air date: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR),the lead IC for the 2023 NIH CFC, invites you to attend the virtual CFC Fall Charity Fair and IC Directors Challenge. Please join us to learn more about the 2023 CFC and how your generous donation makes a difference helping those less fortunate. The IC Directors Challenge is a Pumpkin Decorating Contest that includes creativity, information, and fun. IC Directors are asked to decorate a pumpkin using household materials such as paint, beads, fabric, feathers, clothing, etc. to design a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The NIH viewing audience will be the judges. Entries will be judged on imagination and creativity, execution of concept, neatness and skill and the CFC theme "Give Happy". Join us and vote for your favorite pumpkin!! You don't want to miss this exciting time, as charities will share about their cause and how impact CFC donations are to fulfilling their mission. The top three highest scores will be announced at the end of the event. Thanks for your support of the CFC!



For more information go to https://cfc.nih.gov Author: NINR, NIH Runtime: 2 hours