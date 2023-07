You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Synthetic Biology Consortium Annual Meeting (Day 2) Air date: Friday, November 3, 2023, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Synthetic Biology Consortium (SBC) Meeting is an annual meeting to stimulate important discussions focused on synthetic biology and cultivating a culture of this type of research at the NIH. The scientific focus area will cover the area of synthetic biology and biomanufacturing for biomedical applications.



For more information go to https://www.nibib.nih.gov/synthetic-biology-consortium Author: NIBIB, NIH Runtime: 9 hours