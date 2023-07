You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Evolution of Mental Health Research Air date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Starting in September 2023, NIMH will celebrate 75 years of transforming the understanding and treatment of mental illnesses. The celebration kicks off with the “Evolution of Mental Health Research” symposium, which highlights key advances in mental health research over the past 75 years. This symposium offers a unique opportunity to gain insights from distinguished thought leaders and learn how developments in neuroscience, genetics, and behavioral research are leading to exciting new discoveries shaping the future of mental health research. Event highlights include: Opening remarks from leaders at the National Institutes of Health, including NIMH Director Dr. Joshua A. Gordon , M.D., Ph.D. Presentations from scientific experts highlighting exciting breakthroughs and new discoveries in genetics, imaging, systems, neuroscience, services, and interventions A panel discussion with thought leaders in mental health research A poster session featuring work from NIMH’s Division of Intramural Research Programs



For more information go to https://www.nimh.nih.gov/news/events/the-evolution-of-mental-health-research Author: National Institute of Mental Health, NIH Runtime: 9 hours