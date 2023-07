You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

More Ethics or More Compliance: What was Dr. Beecher Trying to Tell Us? Air date: Thursday, August 3, 2023, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Learning Objectives for this session: • Revisit the landmark article “Ethics and Clinical Research” by Dr. Henry K. Beecher (article is attached) • Address questions pertinent to the convergence of ethics and compliance as informed by Beecher • Identify historical lessons learned from Beecher’s approach and how these lessons impact our understanding of human research protections Our guest speaker for this session is Dr. Quincy J. Byrdsong, Vice President for Research Operations at Ballad Health in Johnson City, Tennessee. In this role, Dr. Byrdsong has strategic, operational, and programmatic oversight of all research efforts conjunction with the System Chair for Clinical Research and the Chief Academic Officer. He has over twenty years of direct clinical and basic research administration experience and has directed clinical trials offices at Meharry Medical College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, and Wellstar Health System. Dr. Byrdsong is an avid public speaker and frequently addresses audiences around the world on the topics of clinical trial administration, research ethics, and human subjects protections including the history of human experimentation. He is a past President of the Society of Clinical Research Associates (SOCRA) and member of the Board of Directors for both the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protections Programs (AAHRPP) and Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research (PRIM&R). Author: Dr. Quincy J. Byrdsong Runtime: 1 hour