NIMHD Director’s Seminar: The Contribution of Language Barriers in Healthcare to Healthcare Disparities Air date: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: For Hispanic Heritage Month, the NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series lecture will feature Alicia Fernandez, M.D., Professor of Medicine at University of California San Francisco, and General Internist at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET. She will discuss, " The Contribution of Language Barriers in Health Care to Health Care Disparities.” Author: Alicia Fernandez M.D., University of California San Francisco Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes