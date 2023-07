You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Quantitative proteomics for understanding mechanisms in human disease Air date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Benjamin Garcia is the Raymond H. Wittcoff Distinguished Professor, head of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics, and a preeminent authority on the proteomics of epigenetic regulation. A recognized leader in mass spectrometry, he has made seminal contributions to understanding histone biology and its role in physiologic and pathophysiologic processes. Recognized with many awards including the American Society for Mass Spectrometry Biemann Medal, Dr. Garcia is at the forefront of academic and industry approaches to quantitative proteomics. Diabetes and its metabolic consequences are known to have robust effects on metabolic modifications of proteins implicated in disease progression. Dr. Garcia is interested in contributing to the reorganized DRC Mass Spectrometry Core directed by Dr. Ben Major to leverage an institutional omics commitment to identify mechanisms underlying diabetes and its complications.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Benjamin Garcia, PhD Runtime: 1 hour