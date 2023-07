You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Transposons, a selfish friend in mammalian preimplantation development Air date: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Lin He is a professor in molecular & cell biology and UC Berkeley with research interests in the functional importance of the non-coding genome. The number of protein-coding genes clearly fails to correlate with the developmental and pathological complexity in mammals. Her research group's overall research interest is to understand the unique biological functions and molecular regulation of various non-coding RNAs and transposable elements in development and disease. Her group aims to understand the distinct biological functions and molecular regulation conferred by miRNAs, long ncRNAs and retrotransposons in development and disease using an interdisciplinary approach combining mouse genetics, genomics, imaging studies, cell biology, and molecular biology. Their studies have provided important insights on the fundamental molecular mechanisms that govern the unique functional complexity of the non-coding genome.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Lin He, Ph.D., UC Berkeley Runtime: 1 hour